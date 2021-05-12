Matt Damon Hell-Bent on Getting Daughter Out of Jail in First 'Stillwater' Trailer

Movie

Teaming up with 'Spotlight' Oscar-winning filmmaker, the 'Jason Bourne' actor portrays a father who is flying from Oklahoma to France to exonerate his daughter.

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon takes on a gritty mission in "Stillwater", which has had its first official trailer released online for sneak preview. Courtesy of Focus Features, the video centers on Damon's Bill Baker, a father and oil worker from Oklahoma who is hell-bent on getting his daughter out of jail.

In the trailer, Bill is determined to prove his love for his estranged daughter Allison, portrayed by Abigail Breslin, when she is arrested for murder in France. The young girl is accused of killing her girlfriend.

Bill appears to face a dead end as he fights against an apathetic system and xenophobic locals who believe his daughter is guilty and resent his interference. As the pressure mounts, he must decide just how far he's willing to go.

The logline of the dramatic thriller says, "A daughter's last hope. A father's only chance." Meanwhile, according to the official synopsis, " 'Stillwater' follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter."

The movie is directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Academy Award for writing 2015's "Spotlight" and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Director for the same movie. He also penned the script of the upcoming movie along with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

Supported by Camille Cottin, Lilou Siauvaud and Deanna Dunagan in the cast, the crime drama film is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on July 30 after pushed back from its initial release date of November 6, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.