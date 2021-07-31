Kathy Hilton Reveals If She Will Ask Paris and Nicky to Be on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Instagram TV

In a new interview for a magazine, for which Kathy graces the cover with Paris and Nicky, Kathy explains whether she will ask her famous daughters to make a cameo on the Bravo reality show.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - When Kathy Hilton was announced to star on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", fans of the show may wonder if they will ever see her famous daughter Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton appearing on the show. The 62-year-old has now addressed the question during an interview for Footwear News.

In the accompanying interview for the mag, for which she graced the cover with Paris and Nicky, Kathy explained whether she would ask the two to make a cameo on the Bravo reality show. "I wouldn't ask them because I feel that that would be taking advantage," she shared. "They're very, very busy."

However, Kathy didn't rule out having them on the show "if it was something important." She said, "I want to do one charity event for dogs and then for this other very special group, but I want to keep it a secret." She also said that if the camera is rolling during the soiree, Paris and Nicky "would want to stop by and say hi."

Prior to this, Kathy revealed that her daughters were concerned about her joining the reality TV series. Speaking in a teaser clip for her new "This Is Paris" podcast about her parent's new gig, the former "The Simple Life" star admitted, "I don't know what to think. I haven't watched that show actually in a while. I used to watch it in the beginning. But then it's so much drama."

The hotel heiress added, "I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama. I just don't want my mum having to argue with people on national television."

"I know that I'm not going to go and be cursing and starting fights with people. I didn't understand why they would be so concerned," Kathy told Entertainment Tonight back in June when addressing the concerns.

"I don't know if Paris has seen the show, because she's been traveling, but she did send me some memes. They're very much proud, and when they make the decision, especially Nicky, she's not going to -- she's too proud to say, 'Oh, it's so fabulous,' and whatever, and, like, that she was wrong," she continued.