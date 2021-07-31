'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star, who has previously undergone liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction, is all smiles in a new selfie from her Las Vegas trip.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angela Deem has made jaws drop with her new look. Having shed 90 pounds after undergoing multiple surgeries, the "90 Day Fiance" star showed off her slimmed-down figure on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, the 55-year-old shared a selfie with a high-ponytail, large pink hoops and low-cut white jumpsuit. In the accompaniment of the post, she penned, "Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for My Nick Hogan birthday dinner."

Fans have since praised her new appearance. One follower raved, "Wow wow wow you look wonderful! All the struggle has paid off! You are so cute. Have fun!" Another gushed, "You look absolutely gorgeous!!!!" A third added, "Omg! You look great angela! You are radiant!"

Angela also flaunted her body transformation in a sneak peek of the Sunday, July 31 episode of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" which was obtained by Us Weekly. The reality star, who used to be a size 22, now fits in a pair of size 11 jeans. "I can't believe I'm in them," she exclaimed while shopping with her daughter, Skyla Deem.

Sharing her excitement, Angela recalled in a confessional, "When [the sales clerk] tells me I'm an 11, I was just like, 'This girl's gonna see, OK, I'm going to show her; I'm being polite.' " She continued, "And when I put them damn jeans on, I thought I was the s**t. I'm telling you I haven't been an 11 since I was 11."

As for Skyla, she's excited with her mom's weight loss journey. "I am super happy with Mama's body transformation." She went on to note, "You know, of course, at first, I was scared of it but she is healthier, she’s able to breathe better and, you know, she looks good. I'm a little jealous too, matter of fact."

The reality TV star previously underwent liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020. Since then, she has lost 90 lbs. On the reason why she decided to have multiple procedures in one, she told Us Weekly in March this year, "I'm going to do everything I can while I'm there, and I'm strong, and I'm going to be all right."

"I said, 'This is something I need to do.' There's benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [my husband Michael Ilesanmi] and I being together longer," she further explained. "I did it for myself to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love."