 
 

'The Lone Ranger' Actor Saginaw Grant Died of Natural Causes at 85

'The Lone Ranger' Actor Saginaw Grant Died of Natural Causes at 85
WENN/Brian To
Celebrity

According to his publicist and friend Lani Carmichael, the late actor of 'The World's Fastest Indian' passed away peacefully in his sleep at a private care facility in Hollywood.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Saginaw Grant has passed away at the age of 85. The death of the actor, who starred in "The Lone Ranger", was confirmed by his publicist who stated that it was due to natural causes.

His publicist and friend Lani Carmichael offered further details of the late actor's death to the Associated Press. She said that "The World's Fastest Indian" actor died peacefully on Wednesday, July 28 in his sleep at a private care facility in Hollywood.

A funeral service for Saginaw will be held in the Los Angeles area. However, details haven't been finalized, according to Lani. Reminiscing about the late actor, Lani added, "He loved both Oklahoma and L.A. He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma." The publicist went on to say, "He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

Lani also told the publication about the actor's life motto as she mourned his death. She said, "His motto in life was always respect one another and don't talk about one another in a negative way."

  See also...

The news of his passing was also shared on his Facebook page. "It's with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home. Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian," the statement read.

Saginaw began his acting career in the 1980s when he appeared in a Chrysler commercial. His resume also included roles in "Baywatch", "My Name Is Earl", "American Horror Story", "Shameless", "Baskets" and "Veep". The Oklahoma native also had a guest-starring role on AMC's "Breaking Bad" where he played a truck driver in the 2013 episode "Ozymandias."

Saginaw is survived by his daughter Lisa, grandchildren Cassandra, Vanessa and Della. He also left behind his great-grandchildren Joseph, Sherry Jo, Stephen and Micah Little Crow, as well as the late actor's brothers Austin and Francis.

You can share this post!

YouTuber Albert Dyrlund Falls to His Death at 22 While Filming in the Alps

Dess Dior Shares Health Update After Testing Positive for COVID-19: I'm Not Dying
Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family