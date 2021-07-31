'The Lone Ranger' Actor Saginaw Grant Died of Natural Causes at 85

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

According to his publicist and friend Lani Carmichael, the late actor of 'The World's Fastest Indian' passed away peacefully in his sleep at a private care facility in Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Saginaw Grant has passed away at the age of 85. The death of the actor, who starred in "The Lone Ranger", was confirmed by his publicist who stated that it was due to natural causes.

His publicist and friend Lani Carmichael offered further details of the late actor's death to the Associated Press. She said that "The World's Fastest Indian" actor died peacefully on Wednesday, July 28 in his sleep at a private care facility in Hollywood.

A funeral service for Saginaw will be held in the Los Angeles area. However, details haven't been finalized, according to Lani. Reminiscing about the late actor, Lani added, "He loved both Oklahoma and L.A. He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma." The publicist went on to say, "He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

Lani also told the publication about the actor's life motto as she mourned his death. She said, "His motto in life was always respect one another and don't talk about one another in a negative way."

The news of his passing was also shared on his Facebook page. "It's with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home. Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian," the statement read.

Saginaw began his acting career in the 1980s when he appeared in a Chrysler commercial. His resume also included roles in "Baywatch", "My Name Is Earl", "American Horror Story", "Shameless", "Baskets" and "Veep". The Oklahoma native also had a guest-starring role on AMC's "Breaking Bad" where he played a truck driver in the 2013 episode "Ozymandias."

Saginaw is survived by his daughter Lisa, grandchildren Cassandra, Vanessa and Della. He also left behind his great-grandchildren Joseph, Sherry Jo, Stephen and Micah Little Crow, as well as the late actor's brothers Austin and Francis.