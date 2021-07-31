YouTuber Albert Dyrlund Falls to His Death at 22 While Filming in the Alps

Instagram Celebrity

The popular Danish social media influencer died after falling hundreds of feet while filming a video for his channel in Forcella Pana in the Italian Alps on Wednesday, July 28.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Albert Dyrlund has tragically passed away at a young age. The popular Danish vlogger and Instagram influencer passed away at 22 years old after falling from mountain while filming a video.

His death was confirmed by his grieving mother Vibe Jorger Jensen, who told TV2, "We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know." She said that her son died after falling 200 meters (656 feet) while filming a video for his channel in Forcella Pana, in the Italian Alps, on Wednesday, July 28.

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed Albert's death to Ekstra Bladet, a Copenhagen newspaper. Meanwhile, Italian broadcaster Rai reported that the YouTuber plummeted from Mount Seceda in Val Gardena while filming a video. According to Rai, a rescue helicopter was called but could not save Albert, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Albert's death was mourned by his fans and friends, including fellow YouTube star Johnni Gade who posted a video on his channel dedicated to the late YouTuber on Friday. Meanwhile, fellow Danish YouTube sensation Rasmus Brohave tweeted, "I'm completely out of it. I am ready to cry and empty of words. I can not understand it. I will forever remember all our memories… Thanks for this time, my friend. Rest in peace."

A fan wrote on Twitter, "Rest in peace Albert Dyrlund. This is pretty surreal. [H]e was only 22 years … for internationals, he had been a Danish YouTuber since a young age and very known in Denmark." Another mourned his death while taking the opportunity to remind others to put safety first, "We've lost a big Danish YouTuber Albert Dyrlund, 22 yrs. He died while filming a YouTube video on a cliff in Italy. May he rest in peace. And please be careful when making risky videos. It's not worth it."

Albert first joined YouTube in February 2016. At the time of his death, he had over 171,000 YouTube subscribers and over 233,000 Instagram followers. He was also known for his songs "Emoji" and "Waffles", and starred in the comedy film "Team Albert" in 2018.