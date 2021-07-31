George Clooney's Wife NOT Pregnant

WENN Celebrity

A representative for the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor is quick to set the record straight on the pregnancy rumors, insisting Amal Clooney is not having a bun in the oven.

AceShowbiz - George and Amal Clooney have shot down reports they are set to become parents again.

Reports exploded overnight that Amal was expecting, but a representative for the actor has dismissed the story.

"Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true," a statement reads.

George and the 43-year-old human rights lawyer are already parents to four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Meanwhile, the Clooneys are currently helping neighbours near their mansion in Lake Como, Italy recover from flash flooding.

The actor joined Roberto Pozzi - the mayor of Laglio - and volunteers as part of the clean-up, and told reporters that the aftermath of the flood was "much worse than I thought."

"In Cernobbio the situation is serious. I spoke with the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong," he said. "It will react and return better than before. This is a very resilient city."

More than 60 people had to be rescued in the Lake Como area on Tuesday (27Jul21) due to the floods, with the mayor ordering the evacuation of residents most affected locally. The clean-up efforts continue.

George Clooney previously revealed how he and wife Amal taught their kids to be charitable. As the children were still too young to fully understand the idea, the couple used toys to help explain it.

"My kids will... pick up a toy and they'll go, 'This is for the poor people.' And I go, 'Good. OK, so let's put it in the basket and we'll take it to the poor people.' And then there's this shock on their face when reality hits."