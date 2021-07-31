 
 

Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters

Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker brushes off online trolls amid her conservatorship woes that include members of her family including estranged father Jamie Spears.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has sent a message to her "haters," insisting she's far too much in love with life to care what they say.

The "Toxic" hitmaker, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle as she tries to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her co-conservator, shared a meme with her social media followers and suggested she's focused on love.

She posted a photo on Instagram of a hamster wearing pink heart glasses and added the caption, "Can't see the haters when I've got my love glasses on."

And she wrote alongside the picture, "You guys gotta try these glasses!!!! (sic)"

  See also...

The post comes after Britney admitted she is feeling "rebellious" and "spontaneous."

Alongside a video of herself painting an abstract piece of art, she wrote on Instagram earlier this week (beg26Jul21), "As you guys know there's a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to (hobby and DIY store) Michael's and got white paper and paint!!! I wanted to see color and this is me messing around!!! Ok so I'm not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was!!!"

"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment... rebellious... colorful... bright... bold... spontaneous... magical... so obviously showing my true colors!!!!"

Meanwhile, in new legal documents it has been claimed Britney's medical team now agrees that her father remaining as the conservator of her estate is unhealthy for the musician.

Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of Britney's person, has joined the petition to have Jamie removed, and said in the filing that both she and Britney's doctors are in agreement that Jamie's presence is not in Britney's best interests.

You can share this post!

George Clooney's Wife NOT Pregnant

Nicki Minaj Confirms She Will Host 'Real Housewives' Reunion

Related Posts
Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Britney Spears Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Britney Spears' Mom Condemns Dad Jamie for Having 'Inexcusable' Fight With the Singer's Sons

Britney Spears' Mom Condemns Dad Jamie for Having 'Inexcusable' Fight With the Singer's Sons

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family