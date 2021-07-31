Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker brushes off online trolls amid her conservatorship woes that include members of her family including estranged father Jamie Spears.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has sent a message to her "haters," insisting she's far too much in love with life to care what they say.

The "Toxic" hitmaker, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle as she tries to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her co-conservator, shared a meme with her social media followers and suggested she's focused on love.

She posted a photo on Instagram of a hamster wearing pink heart glasses and added the caption, "Can't see the haters when I've got my love glasses on."

And she wrote alongside the picture, "You guys gotta try these glasses!!!! (sic)"

The post comes after Britney admitted she is feeling "rebellious" and "spontaneous."

Alongside a video of herself painting an abstract piece of art, she wrote on Instagram earlier this week (beg26Jul21), "As you guys know there's a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to (hobby and DIY store) Michael's and got white paper and paint!!! I wanted to see color and this is me messing around!!! Ok so I'm not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was!!!"

"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment... rebellious... colorful... bright... bold... spontaneous... magical... so obviously showing my true colors!!!!"

Meanwhile, in new legal documents it has been claimed Britney's medical team now agrees that her father remaining as the conservator of her estate is unhealthy for the musician.

Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of Britney's person, has joined the petition to have Jamie removed, and said in the filing that both she and Britney's doctors are in agreement that Jamie's presence is not in Britney's best interests.