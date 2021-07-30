Metal Church Singer Mike Howe's Death Officially Ruled Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department, the cause of the frontman of the heavy metal band's death is determined to be asphyxia due to hanging.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - The cause of Mike Howe's death has finally been confirmed. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department, the Metal Church frontman took his own life at the age of 55 at his home in California.

Confirming the cause of Mike's passing was a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department. The representative told TMZ that the late heavy metal singer's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging. Making things clear, the authorities called his death a suicide.

According to the publication, the police officers received an emergency call on Monday morning, July 26 around 10 A.M. in Eureka, California. At the time, the cops got a report of an unexpected death at a home. When the police came to the scene, they said that they already found Mike dead.

The Sheriff's Department went on to inform the outlet that alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the late 55-year-old singer's passing. It's also said that no controlled substances or paraphernalia were found at the home where he passed away.

Confirming Mike's passing was his band Metal Church. "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music," the statement read. "

Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words," the note continued. They began to ask their fans and followers to give some privacy to their late bandmate's family, saying, "Please respect our privacy and the Howe family's privacy during this most difficult time."

Mike joined the heavy metal group, who were part of the Seattle heavy metal music scene of the 1980s, in 1988 following a stint with thrash metallers Heretic replacing David Wayne. Shortly after hearing the late musician's passing, Heretic posted a tribute on their Facebook page. "Saddened to hear of the passing of former HereticMetal vocalist Mike Howe. R.I.P.," the statement read.