Idaho Residents Call for Boycott on Nelly's Concert Because He Glorifies 'Pimp Lifestyle'
A resident called Duane Rasmussen claims people are 'appalled by the actions of the [North Idaho State Fair] board in selecting rapper entertainment for the fair.'

  Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Idaho residents apparently are still determined to select appropriate artists to perform in their state. Some locals are now reportedly calling for a boycott on Nelly's upcoming concert because they believe that the "Dilemma" rapper has glorified "pimp lifestyle."

The 46-year-old MC, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is set to perform at the North Idaho State Fair on August 23 in the Findlay Arena. Fans apparently are eager to enjoy his gig as 3,252 tickets were completely sold out for his performance only.

However, Nelly is not welcomed by some people in Kootenai County. In a circulating email chain which is titled "Whoa Nelly", a resident named Craig Kerwin argued, "He is glorifying the Pimp lifestyle." Craig then added, "Juice, you can determine for yourself what that refers to!" He referred to Nelly's 2002 song, "Pimp Juice".

Another resident called Duane Rasmussen, meanwhile, claimed that several people are "appalled by the actions of the fair board in selecting rapper entertainment for the fair." Duane went on, "Perhaps the North Idaho Fair Board has already made enough money on ticket sales to the denizens of Seattle and Portland to ignore any boycott attempt."

"Collecting money through ticket sales to people who live in CHAZ [Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone] and CHOP [Capitol Hill Organized Protest] might just help us get past the financial difficulties of the last year," Duane continued. "But is that what we are willing to sell our cultural souls for?"

Also coming out against Nelly's performance was Hayden resident Rich Loudenback. "We are not oldsters that deny changing times," Rich pointed out. "We are serious, responsible citizens with moral character who recognize filth and the increasing depravity of our youth stimulated when we see it. Nelly is no Elvis Presley."

The "Just a Dream" hitmaker has yet to address the petition.

