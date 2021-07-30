Fans Love Nick Cannon's Hilarious Response to Saweetie's Tease About Her 'Secret'

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Tap In' raptress makes people believe that her announcement will either be about her long-awaited debut studio album 'Pretty B***h Music' or her first pregnancy.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has made people laugh with his response to Saweetie's recent post. After the "Best Friend" femcee declared on social media that she will share a "secret," the former host of "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out" reacted to it and fans love his comical remarks.

On Wednesday night, April 28, the ex-girlfriend of Quavo took to Twitter and penned, "big mama got a secret to share tomorrow!!!" Her online devotees have since speculated that the announcement has something to do with either her long-awaited debut studio album "Pretty B***h Music" or her being pregnant.

Among those who caught the wind of Saweetie's tweet was Nick. After the "Tap In" raptress' post was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, the rapper/comedian jokingly replied, "It's Not mine!!!!!" adding a laughing emoji. More than 67,000 people have since liked his comment.

Nick Cannon gave a hilarious response to Saweetie's tweet.

Nick recently made headlines after welcoming three new additions to his family just within a month. On June 14, he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion. Just days afterwards, model Alyssa Scott divulged that she's expecting her first child with "The Masked Singer" host. Alyssa gave birth to their baby boy Zen on June 21.

In addition to the three infants, Nick shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with his former wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 6-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, whom he shares with his model ex Brittany Bell.

Nick himself has defended his high frequency to procreate. "I'm having these kids on purpose," he explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio in July. "I don't have no accident!... Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't... The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."