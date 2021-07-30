 
 

Lindsey Buckingham Blames His Firing for Harming Fleetwood Mac's Legacy

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
When addressing the messy breakup he experienced with the classic rock group, the 'Seeds We Sow' singer tells Marc Maron on 'WTF' podcast that his departure has also affected the individuals involved.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Buckingham considers his 2018 firing from Fleetwood Mac a stain on the classic rock group's legacy.

Although the remaining members of Fleetwood Mac insisted at the time their former co-frontman had neglected the band in favor of his own solo career, Lindsay previously claimed his ex-lover and bandmate Stevie Nicks was behind his exit.

And on Thursday, July 29, Lindsey told Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast the messy band breakup affected both the individuals involved and the "Rumours" hitmakers' place in musical history.

"[The band] spent 43 years building this legacy which was about rising above things - it stood for more than the music. And by allowing this to happen... I think we did some harm to that legacy. And that's a shame," he admitted.

The "Seeds We Sow" singer-songwriter has not been in contact with Nicks since his departure, though he notes she sent him a letter after he suffered a heart attack in 2019.

He is still in touch with Mick Fleetwood, though, who reconnected with him after the death of Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green last year (2020).

"Me and [Mick] are soulmates and always will be," he told Maron. "We love each other and reinforced each other's sensibilities in the band."

When asked about potentially returning to play alongside Mick, Stevie and Christine McVie, Lindsey said he's not sure if the possible reunion is "doable or not."

Mick himself has recently voiced his hope to share the stage once again with Lindsey. In a chat with Rolling Stone, the rock band's co-founder said, "I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey. I would love that. It doesn't have to be in Fleetwood Mac."

