 

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'
Instagram
Music

The former Fleetwood Mac member sends his 'deepest apologies' to fans after calling off the reminder of his tour stops in Europe as he still struggles with health issues.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Buckingham has canceled the remainder of his European tour due to "ongoing health issues." The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, who underwent life-saving heart surgery in 2019, has decided to call off the rest of his jaunt, with shows in Glasgow, Dublin and Liverpool this week axed.

"Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future," read a social media statement.

The 73-year-old musician's last stop was at The London Palladium on October 1. He's still expected to complete a US tour, kicking off on October 26.

The music legend's vocal cords were damaged during his heart surgery three years ago - which resulted in him putting planned gigs on hold.

  See also...

Lindsey was ousted from Fleetwood Mac in January 2018, and he later filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract, but they later settled the lawsuit. He was replaced by Crowded House's Neil Finn on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Lindsey released his seventh self-titled solo studio last year.

Meanwhile, the songwriter sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund in 2021. Previously, the investment company had a 25 per cent share of the seminal musician's catalogue, but the firm secured music publishing and songwriting rights for all 161 of his songs, including some he co-wrote during his time in the "Dreams" group. What's more, Hipgnosis will claim a 50 per cent share in any future releases by Lindsey.

Lindsey Buckingham's upcoming US tour dates:

  • Oct 26: Bristol Paramount Center for the Arts, TN
  • Oct 27: Louisville Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre), KY
  • Oct 29: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA
  • Oct 31: Eau Claire University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence), WI
  • Nov 01: Green Bay Meyer Theatre, WI
  • Nov 03: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN
  • Nov 04: Elkhart Lerner Theatre, IN
  • Nov 06: York Appell Center for the Performing Arts, PA
  • Nov 07: Huntington The Paramount, NY
  • Nov 09: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY
  • Nov 10: New London Garde Arts Center, CT
  • Nov 12: New Brunswick State Theatre New Jersey, NJ
  • Nov 13: Annapolis Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, MD
  • Nov 15: Roanoke Jefferson Center, VA
  • Nov 16: Durham Carolina Theatre, NC
  • Nov 18: Nashville CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame), TN
  • Nov 19: Augusta The Bell Auditorium, GA

You can share this post!

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian
Related Posts
Lindsey Buckingham Gives Songwriters Money and Credit After Ripping Off Their Song

Lindsey Buckingham Gives Songwriters Money and Credit After Ripping Off Their Song

Lindsey Buckingham Believes Ex Stevie Nicks Hasn't Been 'Completely Over' Him

Lindsey Buckingham Believes Ex Stevie Nicks Hasn't Been 'Completely Over' Him

Lindsey Buckingham Hopes to Save Marriage After Wife Files for Divorce

Lindsey Buckingham Hopes to Save Marriage After Wife Files for Divorce

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Most Read
Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards
Music

Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Post Malone Dancing Around With Bra Onstage as He Looks Better After Rib Injury

Post Malone Dancing Around With Bra Onstage as He Looks Better After Rib Injury

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional as He Remembers Chester Bennington at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional as He Remembers Chester Bennington at Concert

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video