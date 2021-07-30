Olivia Munn Reminds Those Battling Suicidal Thoughts Why It Is Worth to Hold On for Another Day

Instagram Celebrity

Having been open about her own suicidal past, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress makes an appearance in the first episode of 'The Demi Lovato Show' to offer up advice.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Munn has encouraged those battling with suicidal thoughts to hold on for another day.

The actress, who has been open about her own suicidal past, is offering up advice to others struggling with depression, life dramas, and mental health issues, insisting it's always worth holding on, because you never know what you might miss out on.

In a trailer for the first episode of "The Demi Lovato Show", Munn says, "For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day."

"Because, if you take your life, game over. It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years. The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed. And that's what's worth staying for."

"The Demi Lovato Show" is a nine-episode talk show series featuring celebrity guests and candid conversations about meaningful, impactful topics, including mental health, activism, gender identity, LGBTQ issues, and relationships.

Demi will also speak to Lucy Hale, YG, Jameela Jamil, Nikita Dragun, and Elyse Resch on the series.

In a statement about the programme, Demi said, "Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth, where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome."

"The Demi Lovato Show" premieres on Friday, July 30 on The Roku Channel.