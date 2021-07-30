 
 

Olivia Munn Reminds Those Battling Suicidal Thoughts Why It Is Worth to Hold On for Another Day

Olivia Munn Reminds Those Battling Suicidal Thoughts Why It Is Worth to Hold On for Another Day
Instagram
Celebrity

Having been open about her own suicidal past, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress makes an appearance in the first episode of 'The Demi Lovato Show' to offer up advice.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Munn has encouraged those battling with suicidal thoughts to hold on for another day.

The actress, who has been open about her own suicidal past, is offering up advice to others struggling with depression, life dramas, and mental health issues, insisting it's always worth holding on, because you never know what you might miss out on.

In a trailer for the first episode of "The Demi Lovato Show", Munn says, "For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day."

"Because, if you take your life, game over. It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years. The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed. And that's what's worth staying for."

  See also...

"The Demi Lovato Show" is a nine-episode talk show series featuring celebrity guests and candid conversations about meaningful, impactful topics, including mental health, activism, gender identity, LGBTQ issues, and relationships.

Demi will also speak to Lucy Hale, YG, Jameela Jamil, Nikita Dragun, and Elyse Resch on the series.

In a statement about the programme, Demi said, "Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth, where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome."

"The Demi Lovato Show" premieres on Friday, July 30 on The Roku Channel.

You can share this post!

George Clooney's Wife Amal Reportedly Pregnant With Twins Again

Rihanna Throws Shade at Ramona Singer While Showing Support for Leah McSweeney

Related Posts
Olivia Munn Shuts Down John Mulaney Romance Rumors

Olivia Munn Shuts Down John Mulaney Romance Rumors

Olivia Munn, Mindy Kaling, LeBron James React to Anti-Asian Deadly Mass Shootings in Atlanta

Olivia Munn, Mindy Kaling, LeBron James React to Anti-Asian Deadly Mass Shootings in Atlanta

Olivia Munn Stresses on Importance of New Teen Vogue Editor Acknowledging Past Racist Tweets

Olivia Munn Stresses on Importance of New Teen Vogue Editor Acknowledging Past Racist Tweets

Olivia Munn Makes Changes to Her Diet After Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Olivia Munn Makes Changes to Her Diet After Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant