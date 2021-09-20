 
 

Lindsey Buckingham Believes Ex Stevie Nicks Hasn't Been 'Completely Over' Him

In a new interview, the former Fleetwood Mac member recalls that he and his now-ex 'didn't have time to heal' right after they split because they had to promote their album 'Rumours'.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Buckingham believed that Stevie Nicks may be still in love with him. About 45 years after he split from his former bandmate, the ex-Fleetwood Mac member suggested that she hasn't been "completely over" him.

The 71-year-old opened up about his past relationship in a new interview with The Times newspaper. "There were a number of years where I wasn't over her," he confessed. "It is possible that she has never been completely over me either."

"The way we had to get through 'Rumours' is part of the legacy and heroics of the whole thing," he added, referring to their 1976 breakup amid promotion for their album. "We didn't have time to heal or move on in the traditional sense. I think - and she was the one who moved away from me back then - that we both had to compartmentalize our feelings. That is not a healthy thing to do because those little compartments can remain sealed up for years, until things start seeping out when you don't realize."

"I met the love of my life late and that gave me a whole other take on the world. Stevie did not have children. She went down a different route and has placed more importance on her professional life," the musician went on. "How that played out in the last three, four, five years... It's hard for me to know what her mentality is towards me, but I know what mine is to her because I've been married for 21 years and I have three children and it's the best thing that ever happened to me."

This arrived after Nick claimed that Stevie was behind his firing from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Stevie, however, insisted that wasn't the truth. "I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself," she told Rolling Stone.

"Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my wellbeing. I was done," she emphasized. "If the band went on without me, so be it. And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members."

