Rihanna Throws Shade at Ramona Singer While Showing Support for Leah McSweeney

Amid an onscreen fight between 'The Real Housewives of New York City' stars, Rihanna calls out the 'Life on the Ramona Coaster' author as saying, 'what was said?'

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is making it clear that she is a fan of "The Real Housewives of New York City". Amid a feud on the Bravo show, the "Diamonds" hitmaker shows which side she is on as she appeared to throw shade at Ramona Singer while showing some support for Leah McSweeney.

On Wednesday, July 28, the 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to write, "What was said @ramonasinger?" adding a crying laughing emoji. Along with her shady caption, the "Take a Bow" singer posted a selfie that saw her biting her red-tipped nails while wearing a fluffy bucket hat, sunglasses, gold chains and a shirt reading "b***h mob" in flames. In addition, her tee is part of Leah's Married to the Mob brand.

In her post, Rihanna also included a scene from the Tuesday, July 27 episode of the Bravo hit reality show, during which Ramona took on Leah and her design choices. In the clip, the "Life on the Ramona Coaster" author yelled, "Let me promote Leah Mob! Or Mob something on a sweatshirt."

Leah then clapped back while giving a shout-out to her pal Rihanna, "You're not exactly my demographic so it's all good." She then proudly said and smiled, "I already have Rihanna wearing my s**t. You don't need to be wearing my s**t."

In the comment section of Rihanna's post, Leah left a loving comment, writing, "I love you so much," with heart and flame emojis before reposting the "Umbrella" songstress' photo on her own page. "Yup @badgalriri is a woman who supports women @marriedtothemobny And she's also watching and enjoying #RHONY Season 13," the 38-year-old businesswoman captioned it.

Even the official "Watch What Happens Live" Instagram page invited RiRi to be on the show. The page penned a note in the comment section, "Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea!"