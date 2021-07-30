 
 

Taylor Swift Offers Uplifting Message for USA Women's Gymnastics Team in New Olympics Ad

Speaking over her 'Evermore' track while footage of female gymnasts in training plays, the 'Cardigan' hitmaker reminds, 'They've worked for this. They've dreamed about this. They belong here.'

  Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift thrilled fans on Thursday, July 29 by narrating an inspiring promo clip for U.S. TV coverage of the women's gymnastics individual all-around event.

Bosses at American TV network NBC, who broadcast delayed coverage of the Tokyo Games for American fans each evening, dropped Taylor's special words of encouragement ahead of airing the solo final, which superstar Simone Biles was expected to win, before she withdrew from both the Team USA and individual events, citing mental health troubles earlier this week (beginning July 26).

"Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you," Swift starts the promo, which clearly references the Biles drama. "They didn't expect this to be the story. But that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight. They've worked for this. They've dreamed about this. They belong here. So don't be surprised as the story takes flight from here, in the women's all-around in Tokyo," she continues, speaking over "Evermore" music as a video shows the female gymnasts training.

  

NBC officials shared the sweet clip on social media, captioning it, "Couldn't have said it better ourselves, @taylorswift13," and the pop star retweeted the post.

Simone's teammate Sunisa Lee, 18, won the Olympic gold medal in the individual all-around contest. Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is widely considered the best female gymnast of all time, has not yet announced whether she will return to compete in the individual apparatus finals, which begin on Sunday, August 1.

