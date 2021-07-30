 
 

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Co-conservator Jodi Montgomery makes the claims in a new filing days after the 'Toxic' hitmaker and her legal team said they want certified public accountant Jason Rubin to take over Jamie Spears' role.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' doctors agree that her father should be removed from her conservatorship, according to the singer's top aide.

The "Toxic" star is currently battling to have Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate, and in new legal documents, it has been claimed her medical team is all for the move.

Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of Britney's person, has joined the petition to have Jamie removed, and said in the filing that both she and Britney's doctors are in agreement that Jamie's presence is not healthy for the singer.

The filing, obtained by The Blast, states, "In further support of the Removal Petition and Appointment Petition, and in her role as Conservator of the Person of Ms. Spears, Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate."

  See also...

In a recent court document, Britney and her legal team said they want a certified public accountant to take over as the co-conservator of her estate, and suggested Jason Rubin for the role.

The documents, filed by Britney's legal team, read, "Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."

"Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

If Jason replaces Jamie, he will take over her health care decisions, which are currently monitored by Jodi, in addition to managing her estate and real estate.

Britney has been under the conservatorship since her public meltdown in 2008, and has been in court trying to regain her freedom since June 2021.

