NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Home Following 6-Week Cancer Treatment

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes is now back home after being hospitalized for weeks. The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member offered fans updates on her husband's health following the return of his cancer.

In response to a fan question about her absence on "The Talk" despite her planned guest host gig, the TV personality revealed on Twitter on Wednesday, July 28, "I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today." She added, "But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks."

NeNe Leakes gave update on husband Gregg's health.

NeNe shared about the setback in Gregg's health back in June. During an Instagram Live with theJasmineBrand on Monday, June 28, the 53-year-old shared, "He's been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week."

"I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery," she said at the time. She then asked her fans and followers to send their love and support to her and her husband, saying, "This is the first time I'm saying something about it. I'd love everybody to pray for Gregg...pray for his strength...and pray for me, too."

Gregg initially was said to be cancer-free in May 2019. The TV star broke the exciting by writing on social media, "No cancer found. Praise God. Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg' Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!"

NeNe first revealed about Gregg's cancer diagnosis in June 2018. At the time, the reality star posted a photo of her husband, who is a real estate developer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. "Our New Normal and the fight begins #f**kcancer," so she wrote in the caption.