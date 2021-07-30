 
 

David Harbour Calls Himself 'City Rat' as He Describes Life Before Lily Allen Marriage

David Harbour Calls Himself 'City Rat' as He Describes Life Before Lily Allen Marriage
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' actor reveals he yearned for fatherhood after playing a father figure to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven on Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things'.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Harbour realised how "thin" his life was "without a family," thanks to "Stranger Things".

The 46-year-old actor admitted seeing his alter ego Jim Hopper become a father figure to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven changed his perspective and made him feel he needed a more full personal life.

David - who is now married to Lily Allen and is stepfather to her and Sam Cooper's daughters Ethel, nine, and eight-year-old Marnie - said, "TV definitely helped me in my life."

"I'm very much a New York sort of city rat. I liked my freedom, my independence," he told "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast. "And then it was really this part that did change a lot of that perspective."

  See also...

"The show sort of opened my heart in a lot of different ways, and one of the ways that it did was it started to make me realise how thin my existence was without a family."

And David explained how seeing his character "maturing into a father" was "something clearly my subconscious was crying out to do."

"I think that's partially why things are so successful because there's some unique alchemy between the performer and the role," he added. "I feel like there was something in Hopper that had a deep need for family, and there was something in me that had it too but that I wasn't even aware of."

"As I began to explore this role, the role allowed me to do that in my real life."

You can share this post!

Anitta Turns on 'Girl From Rio' Collaborator DaBaby Over His Homophobic Rant

Ana De Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Delayed Until 2022
Related Posts
David Harbour Explains Why Eloping in Las Vegas Is the Best Way to Get Married

David Harbour Explains Why Eloping in Las Vegas Is the Best Way to Get Married

David Harbour: Lily Allen Has Mixed Feeling About Me Losing 'Black Widow' Weight

David Harbour: Lily Allen Has Mixed Feeling About Me Losing 'Black Widow' Weight

David Harbour Overwhelmed With Gratitude for Married Life With Lily Allen

David Harbour Overwhelmed With Gratitude for Married Life With Lily Allen

David Harbour Does Not Think British People Quite Understand His Goofiness

David Harbour Does Not Think British People Quite Understand His Goofiness

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival