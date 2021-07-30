Anitta Turns on 'Girl From Rio' Collaborator DaBaby Over His Homophobic Rant

Twitter Celebrity

The Brazilian star has become the latest star to criticize the 'Bop' hitmaker after he landed in hot water following controversial outbursts at a music festival.

AceShowbiz - Anitta has become the latest pop star to turn on collaborator DaBaby after he made homophobic remarks during a gig on Sunday (25Jul21).

The Brazilian, who recorded "Girl From Rio" with the rapper, has made it clear she does not support the comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

DaBaby upset fans and followers when he encouraged concertgoers to "put your cellphone light in the air" if "you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks."

He has been blasted for his insensitivity while leading gay rights groups and Elton John have criticised the rap star for spreading misinformation.

His "Levitating" collaborator Dua Lipa has also made it clear she's not standing by the rap star and now Anitta has commented on the drama, tweeting, "I will always stand with my LGBTQ+ community. Also sending all my respect and support to stop any ignorance and stigma around HIV/AIDS. I condemn any demonstration of hate. Let love shine through."

Meanwhile, The Roots star Questlove has also weighed in, removing DaBaby from a list of dream festival acts.

"I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts?" the drummer, who directed the music documentary Summer of Soul, wrote, resubmitting the list with DaBaby's name crossed out. "I gave my dream list."

"And now I'm updating my list - because it's 2021 & f**k the bulls**t. I'm especially not here for any savagery (if you're lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out)... Right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism - this should go w/o (without) saying is morally wrong."

DaBaby has since apologised for his comments, stating, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody (sic)."