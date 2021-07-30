 
 

Halle Bailey Hailed for Her Response to Hater Criticizing Chloe Bailey's Looks

Halle Bailey Hailed for Her Response to Hater Criticizing Chloe Bailey's Looks
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The Ariel of Disney's upcoming 'The Little Mermaid' jumps to her sister's defense after the elder of the duo Chloe x Halle is mocked for her so-called overhyped looks.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey lets everyone know that she's always got her sister's back. "The Little Mermaid" star has warned an internet troll after the hater attacked the singer/actress' elder sister Chloe Bailey over her looks.

Telling Chloe's fans that the one-half of singing duo Chloe x Halle doesn't deserve all the love she's got, the critic said the fans were "overhyping" her looks. "I feel like Chloe Bailey is cute but y'all be overhyping shawty," so read the person's hateful comment.

While Chloe coolly responded to the hater by writing back, "agreed," Halle quickly stepped up to warn the hater. "girl let's not start be blessed!! God loves you too!!!" she told the critic, before declaring her unconditional support for her elder sister, "i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy."

  See also...

Halle has since received praises for defending her sister Chloe. "OMG LOVE HER, she doesn't play when it comes to her sister it's a born in march 27 thing," one person reacted to the 21-year-old's response to the hater.

"HAHAHAHHHAAH she said 'this is your final warning', I'm CRYING," another trolled the hater. Someone else raved, "our good sis back at it," while another reminded others, "I knew Halle was the protective sister! If you try to hate on her or Chloe, she will respectfully call you out. She got time now. Remember she not in Ariel’s character no more!She's not the one or the two!"

"And she deserved it lol. Halle don't play and ppl need to stop tryna mess with Chloe," a fifth person echoed the sentiment. Another supported Halle, "Period @HalleBailey you better let them know your sister not the one to play with @ChloeBailey is fire she's gorgeous talented her body is everything don't do it."

Another clapped back at the hater, "Ha ha ha she funny… a big hater I see." One other, meanwhile, also defended Chloe, "@ChloeBailey is beautiful and very talented you don't like her close your eyes and keep her name out your mouth…"

You can share this post!

Piers Morgan Catches Heat for Attacking Simone Biles Over Olympics Withdrawal

Brody Jenner Claims It's 'Hurtful' to Learn About Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy From Others
Related Posts
Halle Bailey Defends Sister Chloe In Wake Of Mathew Knowles's Beyoncé Remarks

Halle Bailey Defends Sister Chloe In Wake Of Mathew Knowles's Beyoncé Remarks

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival