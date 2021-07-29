Tory Lanez Defends Rappers From Speaking Their Mind

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has a lot of things to say about cancel culture in hip-hop community. The Canadian star took to Twitter to insist that rappers have the right to rap everything on their song and people are free to disagree.

"When did rap get so politically correct that u can't speak your mind and have an opinion," the "Jerry Sprunger" rapper questioned in a Twitter post on Wednesday, July 28. "why the f**k was rap started? ... for us to speak our mind."

He went on to note that people could agree to disagree with what rappers rapped in their music. "rappers will not always be right, and u don't have to agree. But they have a right to speak their mind," he insisted.

Some Internet users quickly blasted Tory for his argument which seemingly saw him defending fellow rapper DaBaby, who landed in hot water over homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud Festival. "Freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences and y'all always seem to forget that," a person noted. Similarly, another user added, "Yup and you have the right to suffer the consequences of speaking your mind."

Someone else chimed in, "ITS NOT SPEAKING YOUR MIND ITS SPREADING IGNORANCE AND MAKING IGNORANT COMMENTS! just like making racism or sexist comments isn't 'freedom of speech.' or 'speaking your mind.' it's IGNORANCE." Another comment read, "You can do/say whatever tf you want. That doesn't mean ppl HAVE to like you or support you."

Believing that Tory was referring to DaBaby's scandal, a fan noted, "He wasn't rapping tho. He said this bs in the middle of his performance like it was okay." However, Tory denied that he was talking about DaBaby, saying, "When did I say anything about 'da baby' ? ... read the teeet [sic] and stop being a sheep ... think."

DaBaby received backlash for his offensive comments during his set at the Rolling Loud Festival over the weekend. At the time, he said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

He later tweeted an apology on Tuesday, July on Twitter, writing, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies." However, the "Rockstar" spitter seemingly was unapologetic when it comes to offending LGBTQ+ community, adding, "I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."