Jason Oppenheim Thought Dating 'Selling Sunsent' Co-Stars 'Complicated' Before Chrishell Stause

The 44-year-old real estate mogul, who is now dating his co-star on the hit Netflix series, previously claimed in an interview that he's against the idea of romancing fellow cast members.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause apparently is powerful enough to change Jason Oppenheim's mind. The 44-year-old real estate mogul, who is now dating his "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell, previously claimed that he's against the idea of romancing fellow cast members.

"It's not that I've taken a step back from dating -- it's not on my priority list to be honest," Jason told Page Six back in May when asked about dating someone who is part of the hit Netflix series. "And no, that wouldn't be a priority for me. I think that would be complicated."

He also revealed that his dating life was "pretty much non-existent" because he was too "busy" with his business ventures. "I opened up another office in Newport Beach, so I'm stretched pretty thin right now. Dating is just not a priority for me right now."

Things were different two months with Chrishell confirming her romantic relationship with Jason in a PDA-filled Instagram post. Shared on Wednesday, July 28, the post featured a series of snaps of the ex-wife of Justin Hartley and the real estate brokerage during their Italy vacation. One of the photos saw the "Dancing with the Stars" alum planting a kiss on her beau's forehead. Meanwhile in another, Jason was photographed sweetly kissing his girlfriend's neck.

"The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned her photos, referring to Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. The couple received a lot of congatulatory messages from fellow celebrities including Tina Louise, who was featured in another picture in the post. She wrote in the comment section, "Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official."

Mary Fitzgerald's husband Romain Bonnet, who also joined the new lovebirds during the vacay, added, "So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully." The couple's co-star Mary then chimed in with her warmest wishes, saying, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"