Rebel Wilson Reveals She Decided to Slim Down Because She Wants to Have 'Better Quality Eggs'

When opening up about her weight loss journey, the Fat Amy depicter in 'Pitch Perfect' film series claims she's 'a bit offended' with her doctor's comment about her fertility.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson has opened up more about the reason why she decided to slim down. Having shed more than 60 pounds in 2020, the Fat Amy depicter in "Pitch Perfect" film series says she was motivated to lose weight because she wants to have "better quality eggs."

The 41-year-old made the revelation during a recent Instagram Live. "When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier,' " she first recalled.

"I was actually a bit offended," the Australian native claimed. "I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy. So that's what started it - that if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance of freezing eggs and having better quality eggs. At first it wasn't even for myself, it was thinking of a future mini-me and their quality. That's what kick-started it."

Although she succeeded with her weight loss program, Rebel divulged in May that she's still struggling with fertility. "I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," she penned alongside an Instagram picture of herself standing along the beach in front of a cloudy sky.

"The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense," the comedienne went on sharing. "But I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

In December 2020, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress disclosed that she already froze her eggs before embarking on her weight loss journey. "I was also freezing my eggs because - as all good, career women out there should note - that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," she spilled during an Instagram Live.

"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy,' " she continued. "And how I started is [that] I did go to a professional place to do a detox."