'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Shares What She Learns After Surviving Sexual Abuse

Instagram Celebrity

The 40-year-old TV star also reveals in a lengthy Instagram post that due to the abuse, she used to feel that she 'wasn't good enough' and that's also why she decided to get breast implants.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" alum Clare Crawley got candid in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, July 28. In the said post, the 40-year-old star talked about being in a "vicious cycle" as the impact of being sexually abused as a child.

"Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine," she penned. "As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones. It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn't good enough."

She also revealed that it was why she decided to have breast implants. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to get them, but the truth is it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart. I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway, cut to now," she shared. "A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what.

"I've learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine," Clare added, referring to her having breast implants removal surgery. "So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me… not my heart, and certainly not my health. Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is."

Earlier this month, Clare revealed her plan on getting her breast implants removed as she's been facing health issues because of it. "I'm sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone," the TV star said in the Saturday, July 3 post on the photo-sharing platform. "I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well."

"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," Claire explained. "It's so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid."

She went on to say, "My body is fighting [my implants]. My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's all making sense. Clare also shred that she decided to get her implants removed because "I love my health more. I love my wellbeing more."