Khloe Kardashian Angered Australian TV Reporter for Posting Photo Without Credit
Lisa Wilkinson voices her complaint on her Instagram Story timeline after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares her shot of a market stall in Positano on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - An Australian TV reporter has slammed Khloe Kardashian for posting a photo of she took in Italy without credit on her Instagram Story timeline.

The reality TV star recently shared the shot of a market stall in Positano, on the country's Amalfi Coast, without crediting the person who took the snap, news personality Lisa Wilkinson.

The Aussie explained she'd never have known if a fan hadn't noticed the post and asked Lisa if the image was hers.

The gorgeous picture, of a citrus fruit stall with a coastal view in the background, was reposted on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop wellness site on June 14, with permission. Now it seems Khloe, or a member of her social media team, loved the photo and shared it, without thinking to contact the owner for the OK.

"Yes this is definitely my photo," Lisa fumed, reposting Khloe's post on her own timeline, and adding, "Blown up and with no credit???"

Lisa previously raved about being contacted by Paltrow's social media staffers last month, who asked her if they could share her image with a credit.

"That moment when Gwyneth Paltrow slides into your DMs [direct messages] and asks if she can post that photo you took of that gorgeous roadside fruit stall in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, a couple of summers ago on her @goop feed...," she wrote last month.

"And you say sure Gwyneth, no probs, that'd be fine. And she bloody well does!! Thanks @gwynethpaltrow. Loved you in Sliding Doors! Sure, it could have been her social media assistant who once saw Gwyneth walk past her in the corridor on the way to the loo at Goop... But hey, that's closer to Gwyneth than I've ever got!"

Lisa tagged Khloe on her angry Story post, but the Good American boss, who has been busy dropping new images of her Good '90s line on her own Instagram timeline, has yet to respond.

