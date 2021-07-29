 
 

Bryan Cranston Pleads for Positive Thoughts as Bob Odenkirk Recovers From On-Set Collapse

WENN/Avalon/Charlie Steffens
Odenkirk's other 'Breaking Bad' co-star Aaron Paul, comedian-turned-politician Al Franken and actor David Cross have also sent support for the 'Better Call Saul' star.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bryan Cranston has urged "Breaking Bad" fans to send Bob Odenkirk positive thoughts and prayers as he recovers from an on-set collapse.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, July 27 after passing out on the set of "Better Call Saul" in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

His condition is unknown but famous friends and fans are rallying around the ailing star, hoping for the best.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Bryan, who co-starred with Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad", wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 28.

"My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of 'Better Call Saul'. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

The pair's "Breaking Bad" castmate Aaron Paul also jumped on social media to share his thoughts, writing, "I love you my friend," while comedian-turned-politician Al Franken added a tribute tweet, stating Bob is "universally loved by all who have had the pleasure of working and laughing with him." He continued, "Everyone is rooting for you, Bob!"

David Cross and Michael McKean were among those wishing the actor a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalization broke.

"I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this," Cross, who co-starred with the "Nobody" star in 1990s sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David", tweeted.

"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother," added McKean, who plays the brother of Odenkirk's character on "Better Call Saul".

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander also shared his concern for the actor, adding, "I barely know @mrbobodenkirk but the person I've met and the artist I've come to admire is getting my prayers tonight. To his family and friends, my family's best wishes."

Initial reports from TMZ indicated that the actor was filming in Los Angeles, but it has since been reported that he was actually filming in New Mexico, which also served as the setting of Breaking Bad.

