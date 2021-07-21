Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the retired U.S. gymnast and her athlete husband as the couple announce they have welcomed their second child, a bouncing baby boy.

AceShowbiz - Retired U.S. Olympian Shawn Johnson East has become a mother to a baby boy.

The news was announced on the social media channels of children's apparel and toy brand Teddy & Bear, the company owned by the former gymnast and her husband, American footballer Andrew East.

"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" read the first Instagram Story post, shared on Tuesday (20Jul21).

A second added, "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

In a separate statement issued to People.com, the new parents wrote, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

Shawn and Andrew also share 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel, who was born two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The athletes wed in 2016.

During Shawn's pregnancy, the couple went viral as they made several clips of her showing husband Andrew what it's like being pregnant. He had a huge ball attached to his stomach and did a series of challenges like getting dressed, getting out of bed, and exercising.

Andrew also posted a video of a heavily-pregnant Shawn playing golf. "8 months pregnant, still better than me at golf," he wrote in the caption.