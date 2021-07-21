 
 

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Welcome Baby Boy

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Welcome Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the retired U.S. gymnast and her athlete husband as the couple announce they have welcomed their second child, a bouncing baby boy.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Retired U.S. Olympian Shawn Johnson East has become a mother to a baby boy.

The news was announced on the social media channels of children's apparel and toy brand Teddy & Bear, the company owned by the former gymnast and her husband, American footballer Andrew East.

"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" read the first Instagram Story post, shared on Tuesday (20Jul21).

A second added, "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

In a separate statement issued to People.com, the new parents wrote, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."

  See also...

Shawn and Andrew also share 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel, who was born two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The athletes wed in 2016.

During Shawn's pregnancy, the couple went viral as they made several clips of her showing husband Andrew what it's like being pregnant. He had a huge ball attached to his stomach and did a series of challenges like getting dressed, getting out of bed, and exercising.

Andrew also posted a video of a heavily-pregnant Shawn playing golf. "8 months pregnant, still better than me at golf," he wrote in the caption.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' New Lawyer to 'Move Aggressively and Expeditiously' to End Conservatorship

Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy When Asked About Ben Affleck Romance in TV Interview

Related Posts
Pregnant Shawn Johnson 'So Shocked' When Finding Out Gender of Baby No. 2

Pregnant Shawn Johnson 'So Shocked' When Finding Out Gender of Baby No. 2

Pregnant Shawn Johnson on Testing Positive for COVID-19: My Body Is Exhausted

Pregnant Shawn Johnson on Testing Positive for COVID-19: My Body Is Exhausted

Shawn Johnson Pregnant With Second Child

Shawn Johnson Pregnant With Second Child

Shawn Johnson Struggles to Take 'a Back Seat' in Relationship After Welcoming Daughter

Shawn Johnson Struggles to Take 'a Back Seat' in Relationship After Welcoming Daughter

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn