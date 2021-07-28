Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

WENN/Apega Movie

Days after saying that the MCU movie looks like garbage to him, the 'Blade' star backs track his words by stating that his comment was 'taken a little bit out of context.'

AceShowbiz - Stephen Dorff is having second thoughts about his recent "Black Widow" tirade, insisting he has a lot of love for star Scarlett Johansson.

The "Blade" star was asked about the roles he chooses for himself in an interview earlier this month (July 2021), and he explained he'd never sign on for a bad Marvel movie.

He told The Independent, "I still hunt out the good s**t because I don't want to be in 'Black Widow'. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett!"

But it appears he has changed his tune, telling TMZ on Monday, July 27, "I love Scarlett; I think that was taken a little bit out of context, but she's a great actress."

He reiterated he is not a fan of Marvel Comics blockbusters - even though "Blade" was one - and added, "I love Scarlett, though. I heard she's gonna be a mom, so I wish her the best, and she's an old friend of mine so I felt bad about that comment."

"I think that guy [reporter] in England got me in a moment where I was just s**t talking a little bit and I felt a little bad by it... I sent her [Johansson] a little note. I'm sure she's been in a situation similar."

During the chat, Stephen admitted he has not seen "Black Widow" as he explained, "I don't really go to those movies." Still, he added, "I liked 'Iron Man', I like when they go a little darker. I love the Joker. I'm looking forward to the new Batman."