Britney Spears' Mom Condemns Dad Jamie for Having 'Inexcusable' Fight With the Singer's Sons

Instagram Celebrity

Supporting her daughter's bid to remove Jamie Spears as a conservator, Lynne Spears claims the physical altercation between Jamie and the 'Toxic' songstress' sons was the last straw in their relationship.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' mom has spoken up against her father Jamie Spears. In new court documents filed by the "…Baby One More Time" singer's lawyer, Jamie Spears accused her former husband of having a physical altercation with the pop star's two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed the petition on Monday, July 26, seeking to remove Jamie as her conservator and replace him with accountant Jason Rubin. The petition included a statement by Britney's mom, in which she described the "appalling and inexcusable" fight between Jamie and his grandsons as the last straw in his relationship with the singer.

"Lynne Spears also describes in her Declaration a 'physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee's minor children' as 'appalling and inexcusable [which] understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them,' " read part of the petition.

She went on alleging, "Mr. Spears's service as conservator has become and now is extremely detrimental to the central issue: the well-being and best interests of Britney Spears (and) any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly-respected professional fiduciary nominated here."

Lynne also said in the statement that the relationship between her daughter and her father Jamie has "dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred" on her daughter's part. She concluded that Jamie is not fit to be his daughter's conservator.

"It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level," she stated, "and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter's estate is not in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee."

Met at LAX after Britney filed the petition, Lynne said that the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer "is doing fine" after calling for Jamie's removal as her conservator.