Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Refers to Kourtney Kardashian as 'Stepmom'

Instagram Celebrity

While the 15-year-old influencer and TV star, who is dating her dad Travis, are bonding just fine, it isn't the case for Alabama and her mom Shanna Moakler.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is surely welcomed in Travis Barker's family. In a new Instagram Live session, Travis' teenage daughter Alabama Barker could be heard calling the girlfriend of her rocker dad "stepmom."

While playing a game of "Never Have I Ever", a fan asked the 15-year-old influencer if she's ever met a Kardashian. The teen then answered coyly, "That's my stepmom."

Alabama has been showing support for Travis' romantic relationship with the oldest Kardashian sister. Earlier this month, she shared a video of the 45-year-old drummer of Blink-182 and the 42-year-old TV star playing "Heart and Soul" on the piano together. Hinting that she loved the sight, Alabama wrote, "This is what I come home to."

Kourtney also gushed over Alabama on social media. The teen joked in a comment underneath a post featuring the mom-of-three rocking a bikini, saying that she takes "the best pictures." To that, the Poosh founder replied, "oh yes you do [heart emoji]."

While Alabama and Kourtney are bonding just fine, it isn't the case for Alabama and her mom Shanna Moakler. After Alabama accused her of not being present in her life, Shanna claimed that at Travis and Kourtney had "destroyed [her] family."

"Sadly, right now at this moment there's still some distance. I'm just trying to give everybody some space," Shanna said of his relationship with Alabama. "So we can heal and come back together again."

"I don't know. Right now I'm really just trying to let [my kids] all know that I'm here for them and I love them and I'm their mom and I'll always want to be in their lives," the former "Meet the Barkers" star added. The model, who just launched an OnlyFans account, continued, "All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don't really know what's going to happen in the future."