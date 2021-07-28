 
 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Finally Sell Mansion After Slashing Price by $7 Million

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Finally Sell Mansion After Slashing Price by $7 Million
The 'All of Me' singer and his cookbook author wife have let go of their lavish property in Beverly Hills for $16.8 million after originally listing it for $24 million.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have sold their mansion for $16.8 million (£12.1 million).

The "All of Me" hitmaker, 42, and the 35-year-old model have finally managed to shift their lavish Beverly Hills property - which was once owned by Rihanna - after they were forced to relist it last August (20) when their sale of $24 million (£17.4 million) fell through.

Realtor Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills told the New York Post newspaper that the impressive deal, which was offered just one week after it was advertised, didn't go through but other potential purchasers weren't aware that it was still on the market.

The couple - who have daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, together - decided to move out of the family home and into a bigger one that was being renovated after Chrissy discovered she was pregnant with their third child, which she later lost due to a miscarriage.

Mr Peck told the publication that the mansion - which John and Chrissy bought in 2016 for $14.1 million - "is hands down the most beautiful home in Beverly Hills" and that it has the "finest finishes" he's ever seen.

He added, "It features 33-foot ceilings, a sculptural staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping canyon views while bespoke teak ceilings from Thailand, cerused oak floors steel-rolled clay walls exude sensuality."

Meanwhile, Chrissy is currently caught up in a bullying scandal, which has seen her step back from her and Kris Jenner's cleaning supplies company, Safely, as well as face other repercussions such as endorsement deals being stripped from her.

The former Sports Illustrated model has admitted being a part of "cancel club" has been a learning experience, though it also "sucks."

She said previously, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. (sic)"

Chrissy came under fire earlier this year when she was accused of posting cruel jibes on social media earlier on in her career - including one incident in which she told Courtney Stodden to take her own life.

