 
 

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot
Warner Bros.
Movie

The actress who played the child possessed by an evil demon in the original horror movie hasn't been approached to reprise her role in the upcoming multi-million dollar trilogy.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Linda Blair has not been asked to reprise her role as Regan MacNeil in the upcoming "The Exorcist" reboot.

The 62-year-old actress starred as a child possessed by a malevolent demon in the 1973 horror classic, whose mother Chris MacNeil, played by Ellen Burstyn, approaches two Catholic priests to save her child.

And after it was revealed that a new trilogy is on the way, which will see "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. play the father of a child who has become possessed in the first film and Ellen back as Chris, Linda has confirmed she has not received a call to join the new films as of yet. In a statement shared on Twitter, she wrote, "To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role."

"I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

  See also...

David Gordon Green - who was behind the Halloween reboot - is directing and writing and Jason Blum is producing via Blumhouse Pictures.

Universal Pictures announced that the first instalment will arrive on 13 October, 2023, however, the next two films will be released straight to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

It's been claimed that the studio plans to spend in excess of $400 million (£289 million) on the trilogy.

The original blockbuster made history as the first horror movie to score a Best Picture Oscar nomination and bagged 10 nods in total.

You can share this post!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Finally Sell Mansion After Slashing Price by $7 Million

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'
Related Posts
Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise
Movie

Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot