 
 

Sarah Ferguson Offered Her Royal Knowledge to 'The Crown' but Got Rejected

Sarah Ferguson Offered Her Royal Knowledge to 'The Crown' but Got Rejected
Instagram
TV

The Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew reveals she reached out to the bosses behind the Netflix hit royal drama series but she got turned down.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson offered her royal knowledge to the brains behind TV drama "The Crown", but officials at Netflix turned her down.

The Duchess of York reached out to Andy Harries, an executive producer of the hit drama series, but he passed on the opportunity to work with her.

"I said to him, 'Why can't I help my character?' " she told Town and Country magazine.

Sarah also noted that newcomer Jessica Aquilina, who has been cast as her barely featured in "The Crown" fourth season.

"Hello?" she joked. "Where is Fergie?"

The character has so far only appeared briefly in a scene about her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.

  See also...

Despite the snub, Sarah is a fan of the series, telling Us Weekly, "I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent."

The fifth season of "The Crown" is scheduled to premiere in 2022 and will feature a brand new cast as the show jumps ahead to the 1990s.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will take over the lead roles as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies while Elizabeth Debicki will replace Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

"Elementary" star Jonny Lee Miller is set to portray former U.K. Prime Minister John Major.

Meanwhile, Dominic West is expected to take over the role of Prince Charles from Josh O'Connor and Lesley Manville will replace Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Insiders claimed producers struggled to cast the unpopular Prince Andrew, who's known for his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but the bosses behind the TV show insisted that's not the case.

You can share this post!

Dua Lipa Urged to Remove DaBaby From Her Single Following His Onstage Homophobic Rant

Edgar Ramirez's Grandmother Dies of Covid While Other Relatives Are Hospitalized
Related Posts
John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

Jonny Lee Miller Joins 'The Crown' as Margaret Thatcher's Successor

Jonny Lee Miller Joins 'The Crown' as Margaret Thatcher's Successor

Emma Corrin Looks Back at Her Hiring to Read for Diana During 'The Crown' Audition for Camilla

Emma Corrin Looks Back at Her Hiring to Read for Diana During 'The Crown' Audition for Camilla

Gillian Anderson Was Prepared for Backlash When Playing Margaret Thatcher on 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson Was Prepared for Backlash When Playing Margaret Thatcher on 'The Crown'

Most Read
Korn Rocker Revamps Classic Hit 'It's a Sin' for 'Paradise City' Soundtrack
TV

Korn Rocker Revamps Classic Hit 'It's a Sin' for 'Paradise City' Soundtrack

Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical

Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical

LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday

LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday

Michael C. Hall Finds New Blood in First Trailer for 'Dexter' Revival

Michael C. Hall Finds New Blood in First Trailer for 'Dexter' Revival

'The Walking Dead' Unveils First Season 11 Official Trailer at Comic-Con

'The Walking Dead' Unveils First Season 11 Official Trailer at Comic-Con

Sarah Ferguson In Talks to Get Her New Novel a 'Bridgerton'-Styled TV Treatment

Sarah Ferguson In Talks to Get Her New Novel a 'Bridgerton'-Styled TV Treatment

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Failed Hometown Date, Men Tell-All

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Failed Hometown Date, Men Tell-All

Netflix Is Developing a Live-Action Pokemon Series

Netflix Is Developing a Live-Action Pokemon Series

Sarah Ferguson Offered Her Royal Knowledge to 'The Crown' but Got Rejected

Sarah Ferguson Offered Her Royal Knowledge to 'The Crown' but Got Rejected