Sarah Ferguson Offered Her Royal Knowledge to 'The Crown' but Got Rejected

The Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew reveals she reached out to the bosses behind the Netflix hit royal drama series but she got turned down.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson offered her royal knowledge to the brains behind TV drama "The Crown", but officials at Netflix turned her down.

The Duchess of York reached out to Andy Harries, an executive producer of the hit drama series, but he passed on the opportunity to work with her.

"I said to him, 'Why can't I help my character?' " she told Town and Country magazine.

Sarah also noted that newcomer Jessica Aquilina, who has been cast as her barely featured in "The Crown" fourth season.

"Hello?" she joked. "Where is Fergie?"

The character has so far only appeared briefly in a scene about her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.

Despite the snub, Sarah is a fan of the series, telling Us Weekly, "I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent."

The fifth season of "The Crown" is scheduled to premiere in 2022 and will feature a brand new cast as the show jumps ahead to the 1990s.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will take over the lead roles as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies while Elizabeth Debicki will replace Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

"Elementary" star Jonny Lee Miller is set to portray former U.K. Prime Minister John Major.

Meanwhile, Dominic West is expected to take over the role of Prince Charles from Josh O'Connor and Lesley Manville will replace Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Insiders claimed producers struggled to cast the unpopular Prince Andrew, who's known for his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but the bosses behind the TV show insisted that's not the case.