Dua Lipa Urged to Remove DaBaby From Her Single Following His Onstage Homophobic Rant

The 'New Rules' hitmaker has been asked by her fans to remove the 'Bop' rapper from 'Levitating' remix after he lands in hot water for allegedly making homophobic comments.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans of Dua Lipa are urging the singer to remove DaBaby from her "Levitating" remix after his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Sunday (25Jul21).

The rapper upset gay rights activists and followers when he appeared to poke fun at his gay fans during his set, asking those who didn't have HIV or Aids to hold up their cellphone lights.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!" he said, adding, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!"

Now, Lipa's fans have asked the singer to remove the rapper from her hit and add Megan Thee Stallion or Lil Nas X instead.

Meanwhile, bosses at a top HIV charity have slammed DaBaby for his remarks, raging, "It's wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis."

A Terrence Higgins Trust spokesman has accused the rap star of perpetuating "HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV," adding, "You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you're diagnosed and accessing treatment."

After many people criticised the rapper's statements as homophobic, he doubled down on his opinion on Instagram with a lengthy video response on Monday, stating, "What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don't work like that."

"Because, regardless of what y'all motherf**kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up. (sic)"

