McKayla Maroney Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears' Public Struggles

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account, the illustrious Olympian reflects on the time when team doctor Larry Nassar allegedly molested her from the time she was 13 years old.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - McKayla Maroney is getting candid about being a survivor of abuse. In an Instagram post on Monday, July 26, the illustrious Olympian reflected on the time when team doctor Larry Nassar allegedly molested her from the time she was 13 years old.

"From my experience speaking up about abuse is extremely exhausting physically, mentally, and emotionally," she wrote in the caption. "From a young age I was taught to work hard, and persevere."

She went on to say, "From a young age I was taught to work hard, and persevere. Gymnastics taught me to be tough, resilient, and to overcome all obstacles… and If you know me, or have been following me, you probably have picked up that I'm naturally just a positive, bubbly person, who leans more towards optimism, and having faith because that's what makes me happy."

"So calling out abusers, and dwelling on all the dark negative pieces of my past felt extremely wrong for me. I hated the depressing tone my life took on, and how the media portrayed me. I never wanted to be seen as a victim, I just wanted Larry Nassar in jail, and the people who enabled the abuse to be held accountable. I wanted to MOVE ON, and go back to being myself, but I needed to learn the power of my voice, boundaries, and WHEN to be resilient," she added.

In the post, McKayla also revealed why she found Britney Spears' public struggles relatable. "Britney's story resonates with me so much, because just like Britney, I also had to 'fake it till you make it' to survive my 2012 Olympics," she recalled. "I was just trying to accomplish my dream, but I had abuse coming at me from many angles that I didn’t understand how to process at 15. I had to suppress it, and I had to minimize it, just to get through the day."

Calling out media that she believed played a big role in Britney's issues, she concluded her message, "To this day media bullies celebrities, and athletes with dramatic click bait stories and false reports, for their benefit. Not caring at all how it affects the person or families life. It's time to hold the media accountable for the damage they create."