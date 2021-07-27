Courteney Cox Showers Johnny McDaid With Love and Praises on 45th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Celebrating her boyfriend's big day, the former 'Friends' star takes to her social media account to gush over the 'talented and gorgeous' Snow Patrol member.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox gave a gushing shout-out to her "best friend" Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday on Saturday, July 24. The Snow Patrol star turned 45 at the weekend, and the actress took to Instagram to praise her "talented and gorgeous" beau on his big day.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x [sic]," Courteney wrote.

The loved-up couple first started dating in 2013, and the actress previously confessed that it's been tough for them to maintain their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Friends" star spent lockdown in California while her beau was in Europe, and she she found it difficult to spend so many months away from her partner.

Courteney – who eventually moved to London in order to be closer to the music star - previously said, "People from the U.K., they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy."

"He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did."

"I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out - literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [McDaid's apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport]."