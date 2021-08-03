 
 

McKayla Maroney Suppresses Larry Nassar's Sexual Abuse Because She's Told to 'Shut the F**k Up'

McKayla Maroney Suppresses Larry Nassar's Sexual Abuse Because She's Told to 'Shut the F**k Up'
Instagram
Celebrity

The retired artistic gymnast also reveals that Larry lied to her former coach about her X-Ray, leading her to compete at the 2012 London Olympics with a broken foot.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - McKayla Maroney revealed that she had "suppressed" Larry Nassar's sexual abuse for so long. On the reason why, the retired artistic gymnast divulged that she was told to "shut the f**k up" when she was trying to talk about it to her former teammate.

The 25-year-old got candid about her unpleasant experience via Twitter on Sunday, August 1. "So, @USAGym and USOC aka @TeamUSA. When I was under 'your care' in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren't allowed to stay in my hotel, or see me in person... When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50min balling. Who's fault is that?" she first spilled.

"@USAGym @TeamUSA Why did I have to walk the hallways of the hotel you booked me at 2am alone, and get locked out of my room because my roomate Sabrina was asleep," she further stressed. "I then told my teammates what happened the next day after practice with John Geddart in the car, and got yelled yet."

"I was told to 'Shut the f**k up, and don't ever say anything like that about Larry Nassar again' by an older teammate I looked up to," the gold medalist went on detailing. "That scared the hell out of me, so I listened, and didn't say anything for a long time. I just suppressed it until it came up again in 2015."

  See also...

McKayla Maroney's Tweets

McKayla Maroney revealed why she had suppressed Larry Nassar's sexual abuse for a long time.

Meanwhile on Instagram Story, McKayla disclosed that she was competing at the London 2012 Olympic Games with a broken foot. Noting that she was not forced to do so, the athlete claimed the convicted sex offender knew about it but decided to hide it from the team's coach.

"Just want to be clear that I was NOT forced to compete on my broken foot," she then clarified on Twitter. "I broke my foot the first day I arrived to London then Larry Nassar lied to Marta Karolyi about the X-Ray stating it was an 'old break' to keep me ON the team."

McKayla Maroney's Tweet

McKayla Maroney divulged she once competed at the Olympics with a broken foot.

"He did that because he liked me. (Also he enjoyed abusing me, and didn't want to see me leave.) but luckily for me, I wanted to stay," McKayla emphasized. "I had made the team, and I was at the Olympics! I wanted to compete."

You can share this post!

The Weeknd Weighs In on 2021 Grammys Snub: I'll Never Be in That Conversation Ever Again

Jenna Dewan Finds It 'Difficult' in Early Days of Parenting as Ex Channing Tatum 'Wasn't Available'
Related Posts
McKayla Maroney Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears' Public Struggles

McKayla Maroney Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears' Public Struggles

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality