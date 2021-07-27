Amanda Kloots Defended by Sheryl Sandberg Against Backlash Over Dating After Nick Cordero's Death

Instagram Celebrity

Defending 'The Talk' co-host during the latest episode of 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast, the Facebook COO says that people 'judge women more harshly for dating after death' than they judge men.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots has found support in Sheryl Sandberg. Shortly after an online troll said she's dating too soon in the wake of her husband Nick Cordero's death, "The Talk" co-host was defended by the Facebook Chief Operating Officer.

During the Monday, July 26 episode of "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast, the 51-year-old recalled, "I remember the topic of dating is very hard." She went on to encourage Amanda to be open to dating after losing her husband Nick from complications with COVID-19. "We need encouragement," she said. "And it won't shock you to know that we judge women more harshly for dating after death than we judge men."

"I remember there was an email that my brother sent to my sister and my parents, and he did not realize I was on it," Sheryl, who lost her husband Dave Goldberg to arrhythmia in 2015, remembered. "It was months after Dave died, 'It's time for us to talk to Sheryl about dating. She needs to know she's not going to be alone forever. And she needs to know it's okay.' And I was on the email. And I realized the love he had. My brother was the first person. He sat me down. He said, 'If you are a man, you would start dating now.' "

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sheryl also talked about the "club" to which she and Amanda both belong. "It is a terrible club to be in," she pointed out. The businesswoman added, "One of the things that I think is part of it for all of us [who have lost spouses], is that we feel like we're going to be alone forever."

"When you get married, when you make a commitment to a partner, you look out into the future and you think you're going to be with that person," Sheryl continued. "And then when that person is taken from you, whether it's long and slow or suddenly, that fear goes on."

Amanda previously responded to negative comments about her love life on Friday, July 23. Firing back at the "rude" critic, the TV personality raged, "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process. I will address this soon guys I promise. There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it." She further stated, "Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

Amanda later opened up about dating after the loss of her husband on Sunday, July 25 via Instagram Live. "We will never ever not love our person. We will never go on a date without missing our person. There will never be a day where we don't grieve that person. That will not change," the 39-year-old fitness instructor explained.

"Even if I found amazing love again and I am beyond happy, I think everyday I will miss Nick," she further stressed. "To be honest, me taking the wedding ring off before the date makes me feel like I'm cheating on my husband in a weird way, which doesn't make any sense because I'm totally not."