Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'

Having become a mother to a baby boy in the summer of 2020, the former 'Glee' star recalls using music to help calm her unborn child as she endured a very intense pregnancy.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele is releasing an album of lullabies inspired by her baby son.

The former "Glee" star became a first-time mum last summer (2020) and on Monday, July 26, she announced her latest project via Instagram, explaining she has always dreamed of recording tracks that send babies to sleep.

"I've always loved the idea of making a lullaby album, but throughout my pregnancy and this year with my baby, that passion has grown even more," Lea explains.

"I had a very intense pregnancy as I've spoken about publicly and that's when I started to use music to help calm my baby inside of me, to let him know that even though I might be very scared, and there may be a lot that's unknown, but no matter what that he was going to be OK and that we were OK."

The album, featuring lullaby versions of songs by Guns N' Roses and Kacey Musgraves, will be released this autumn (2021).

"Whether I was singing songs to him or playing music for him in my belly, music was my way of communicating with him to let him know that everything was going to be fine. And then when we were so blessed with the gift of him being born I started using my voice in a way that I never had before: to sing to my son. I've never enjoyed singing more than I do now, so making this album, 'Forever', is such a dream come true for me in so many ways."