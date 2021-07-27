 
 

Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'

Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'
Instagram
Music

Having become a mother to a baby boy in the summer of 2020, the former 'Glee' star recalls using music to help calm her unborn child as she endured a very intense pregnancy.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele is releasing an album of lullabies inspired by her baby son.

The former "Glee" star became a first-time mum last summer (2020) and on Monday, July 26, she announced her latest project via Instagram, explaining she has always dreamed of recording tracks that send babies to sleep.

"I've always loved the idea of making a lullaby album, but throughout my pregnancy and this year with my baby, that passion has grown even more," Lea explains.

  See also...

"I had a very intense pregnancy as I've spoken about publicly and that's when I started to use music to help calm my baby inside of me, to let him know that even though I might be very scared, and there may be a lot that's unknown, but no matter what that he was going to be OK and that we were OK."

The album, featuring lullaby versions of songs by Guns N' Roses and Kacey Musgraves, will be released this autumn (2021).

"Whether I was singing songs to him or playing music for him in my belly, music was my way of communicating with him to let him know that everything was going to be fine. And then when we were so blessed with the gift of him being born I started using my voice in a way that I never had before: to sing to my son. I've never enjoyed singing more than I do now, so making this album, 'Forever', is such a dream come true for me in so many ways."

You can share this post!

Amanda Kloots Defended by Sheryl Sandberg Against Backlash Over Dating After Nick Cordero's Death

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel
Related Posts
Lea Michele Gets Branded 'Unpleasant' by Ex-Magazine Editor for Kicking a Shoe at Her Assistant

Lea Michele Gets Branded 'Unpleasant' by Ex-Magazine Editor for Kicking a Shoe at Her Assistant

Lea Michele Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due to Intense Bleeding

Lea Michele Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due to Intense Bleeding

Lea Michele Considers Chopping Her Hair as She Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss

Lea Michele Considers Chopping Her Hair as She Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss

Lea Michele Introduces Baby Boy Ever Leo in Sweet Picture

Lea Michele Introduces Baby Boy Ever Leo in Sweet Picture

Most Read
Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online
Music

Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online

George Clinton Cancels Retirement Plans as He Hints at 'Verzuz' Battle

George Clinton Cancels Retirement Plans as He Hints at 'Verzuz' Battle

ZZ Top Temporarily Replace Dusty Hill Over Hip Issues

ZZ Top Temporarily Replace Dusty Hill Over Hip Issues

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut

KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut

Doja Cat Promises to Resolve Issue Over 'Bad' Planet Her Merchandise

Doja Cat Promises to Resolve Issue Over 'Bad' Planet Her Merchandise

Dizzee Rascal on Never Being Glastonbury Festival Headliner Before 2019: They Don't Have Confidence

Dizzee Rascal on Never Being Glastonbury Festival Headliner Before 2019: They Don't Have Confidence

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video