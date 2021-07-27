 
 

Naomi Watts Partners With Biotech Company to Destigmatize Menopause

Naomi Watts Partners With Biotech Company to Destigmatize Menopause
Instagram
Celebrity

No stranger to the wellness field, the 'Twin Peaks' star joins forces with Amyris Inc. and the manufacturers of a sustainable natural product line to launch new products to help women.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Naomi Watts is shining a spotlight on the menopause with a new line of products to help women.

The "Twin Peaks" star has partnered with bosses at biotechnology company Amyris Inc. and the manufacturers of a sustainable natural product line to launch a brand aimed at destigmatising the menopause, which traditionally signals the end of women's reproductive abilities, and helping people find safe solutions to counter symptoms.

The British-born star is no stranger to the wellness field - she previously founded ONDA Beauty - and she's thrilled to increase awareness of the very real hormonal and bodily changes caused by the condition, with new reports suggesting that by the year 2025, more than one billion people will be experiencing menopause.

"The shame and lack of community surrounding menopause has made me feel alone, confused and overwhelmed," Naomi shares in a statement.

  See also...

"The belief that menopause means a woman's time is up is ludicrous and should not exist. In partnering with Amyris, we're endeavoring to equip all phases of menopause with products, tools and resources that make us feel celebrated and empowered, both physically and emotionally. No one should walk through this alone. I couldn't be more excited and proud to share what we've been working on together very soon."

John Melo, Amyris' president and chief executive officer, adds, "We are pleased to welcome Naomi Watts to the Amyris family of brands and join her in destigmatizing menopause and supporting women's health. Naomi shares our vision for a more sustainable future and we look forward to launching this brand in 2022 as part of our ongoing effort to create, manufacture and market clean, healthy and effective products for all."

Amyris announced partnership with Naomi Watts

Amyris announced partnership with Naomi Watts.

A name and launch date for the venture have not yet been announced.

You can share this post!

Gigi Hadid Shows Sweet Moment of Sister Bella Playing With Daughter Khai

Grimes Admits New Song Is About Having to Defeat Azealia Banks
Related Posts
Naomi Watts Devastated by the Loss of Beloved Dog

Naomi Watts Devastated by the Loss of Beloved Dog

Naomi Watts So Grateful to Finally Receive Second Covid-19 Vaccine

Naomi Watts So Grateful to Finally Receive Second Covid-19 Vaccine

Naomi Watts Prays for Rain Amid Australia's 'Horrendous' Bushfire

Naomi Watts Prays for Rain Amid Australia's 'Horrendous' Bushfire

Naomi Watts Left 'Miserable' When Working on Netflix's Show 'Gypsy'

Naomi Watts Left 'Miserable' When Working on Netflix's Show 'Gypsy'

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization