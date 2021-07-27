Naomi Watts Partners With Biotech Company to Destigmatize Menopause

Instagram Celebrity

No stranger to the wellness field, the 'Twin Peaks' star joins forces with Amyris Inc. and the manufacturers of a sustainable natural product line to launch new products to help women.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Naomi Watts is shining a spotlight on the menopause with a new line of products to help women.

The "Twin Peaks" star has partnered with bosses at biotechnology company Amyris Inc. and the manufacturers of a sustainable natural product line to launch a brand aimed at destigmatising the menopause, which traditionally signals the end of women's reproductive abilities, and helping people find safe solutions to counter symptoms.

The British-born star is no stranger to the wellness field - she previously founded ONDA Beauty - and she's thrilled to increase awareness of the very real hormonal and bodily changes caused by the condition, with new reports suggesting that by the year 2025, more than one billion people will be experiencing menopause.

"The shame and lack of community surrounding menopause has made me feel alone, confused and overwhelmed," Naomi shares in a statement.

"The belief that menopause means a woman's time is up is ludicrous and should not exist. In partnering with Amyris, we're endeavoring to equip all phases of menopause with products, tools and resources that make us feel celebrated and empowered, both physically and emotionally. No one should walk through this alone. I couldn't be more excited and proud to share what we've been working on together very soon."

John Melo, Amyris' president and chief executive officer, adds, "We are pleased to welcome Naomi Watts to the Amyris family of brands and join her in destigmatizing menopause and supporting women's health. Naomi shares our vision for a more sustainable future and we look forward to launching this brand in 2022 as part of our ongoing effort to create, manufacture and market clean, healthy and effective products for all."

A name and launch date for the venture have not yet been announced.