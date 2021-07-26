 
 

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

The 'What's My Name?' rapper first let his social media followers know about Beverly Tate's medical issue in May, asking for fans and friends to pray for his mom.

  Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has shared a positive update on his mother amid her long hospitalization. More than two months since Beverly Tate's had a major health issue, the rapper has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude that his mom is "still fighting."

On Sunday, July 26, the "Gin & Juice" spitter posted on his social media account a picture of him visiting his mother in the hospital. In the photo, he was leaning over his mother, who is lying in a hospital bed, while touching her head, with two other guys in the room.

In the caption, Snoop updated his fans on his mother's condition. "Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," so he wrote, before thanking God and his fans for their prayers, "God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time."

The comment section was soon flooded with messages from Snoop's friends and followers showing their support for his mother. Among them were Lizzo, Jamie Foxx, Busta Rhymes, La La Anthony and Bow Wow, who wrote, "Pull through Momma Snoop we love you!!!"

  See also...

Snoop first let his fans and friends know about his mother's health scare in early May. At the time, he posted on Instagram, "Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y'all pray for her and me."

In a follow-up post, the 49-year-old posted a video to thank everyone for their prayers and responses. He said in the clip, "Gotta stay strong, keep pushing on. They say God don't put nothing on your shoulders you can't handle."

"I'm being tested right now, ya'll. Make sure ya'll pray for me and my family," he added. A few days later, he made a similar plea on the site, writing, "Need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you."

