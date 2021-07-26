'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Raven Gates 'Over the Moon' to Be Expecting 1st Child With Adam Gottscha

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing that she is expecting her first child, the reality TV star reveals that she wants to be a mom 'for a long time' and always imagines 'creating a family' with someone she loves 'so much.'

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Raven Gates is going to be a first-time mom. In a new heartwarming social media post, the "Bachelor in Paradise" star revealed that she is "over the moon" to be expecting her first child with husband Adam Gottschalk.

On Sunday, July 25, the soon-to-be mom announced her first pregnancy on her Instagram account. Along with the post that saw her holding a series of ultraviolet photos of her unborn baby, the 30-year-old reality star wrote, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!" Expressing her love, she went on to add, "I've loved you before you were in my womb!"

Raven also confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE. "It's so exciting," she gushed. "We found out right after the wedding. I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Raven told the publication that despite not experiencing any nausea, she has had "some food aversions." She explained, "And the lack of energy is probably what I've struggled with the most. It's tough."

For his part, Adam, who met Raven on "Bachelor in Paradise" back in 2017, is equally thrilled about the new addition. "It's all great and I'm excited, but I'm also glad the baby doesn't come right away," the 31-year-old ABC star shared with a laugh. "I have nine months to get ready!"

The soon-to-be parents haven't yet found out the sex of their child, but Raven revealed that she and Adam "both agreed that [they] wanted to do genetic testing." She added, "We wanted to have as much knowledge as possible about issues that may come up or diseases we may be carrying. It's really important. And it was super easy."

Raven and her husband Adam tied the knot on April 16. At the time, the twosome exchanged their vows during an intimate ceremony taking place at The Olana in Dallas. Of their nuptials, the soon-to-be father said at the time, "We're just so excited that it's finally happening. And we're going to have a wonderful future together."