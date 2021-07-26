 
 

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video

Blasting the Grammy winner and the song's music video, which sees Nas dancing while naked in a sharing shower room, a critic accuses Nas of 'marketing the sexual irresponsibility.'

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X landed in hot water after he released the music video of his new single "Industry Baby" over the weekend. Some Internet users blasted the rapper for the steamy music video by calling it "demonic" in addition to accusing Nas of pushing the gay agenda with his works. The musician, unsurprisingly, hit back at haters on his social media account.

Referring to the fact that Kanye West produced the song, one person tweeted, "We need to pray for Kanye and I mean sincerely pray. I'm happy he's found Christ but there's so much compromise. And then to find out that he helped produce that demonic sonf/video that Lil Nas X made is so upsetting." In response to that, Nas wrote back, "there was nothing demonic about the industry baby video. just say u hate gay people musty."

Blasting the music video, which saw Nas dancing while naked in a sharing shower room, another critic said, "this lil nas x industry baby video… smh of course lil nas and the black males are extra feminine and the white male is cool with the girl in jail lol I mean cmon now this is so obvious … the emasculation and attack on black men is so disrespectful."

Nas caught wind of the tweet and hit back, "the truth is there is no attack. you view femininity as weakness. you don't like gay black men because you are afraid of black men, as a whole, being viewed as weak. you cling on to your masculinity because without it you have nothing else going for yourself."

In a separate tweet, Nas wrote, "i become 10% gayer every time i read a 'we get it you're gay' comment." The "Old Town Road" hitmaker also denied pushing a gay agenda, writing, "all jokes aside the idea of a gay agenda doesn't make sense. if someone influences you to suck c**k you probably already wanted to suck c**k."

When a user insisted that "agendas are real," Nas responded, "yes manipulation is real. agendas are real. i just simply don't believe me in a fictional prison with twerking men could lead to a heterosexual man deciding to suck d**k."

The criticism didn't end as one person claimed, "#LisNasX isn't fighting for gay rights. He's marketing the sexual irresponsibility that's causing young men to die from AIDS."

To the accusations, Nas had a rather long response. "y'all be silent as hell when n***a dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. but when i do anything remotely sexual i'm 'being sexually irresponsible' & 'causing more men to die from aids,' " he noted. "y'all hate gay ppl and don't hide it," he concluded.

