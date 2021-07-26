 
 

Mick Jagger's Son Gabriel Quietly Weds Swiss Socialite Anouk Winzenried

The 23-year-old son of the Rolling Stones lead singer with supermodel Jerry Hall tied the knot with his fiancee in London last weekend after putting wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Jaggers recently had a special day to celebrate. Mick Jagger's son Gabriel Jagger has finally married his fiancee Anouk Winzenried after postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old son of the rocker with supermodel Jerry Hall tied the knot with the Swiss socialite in London, England on Saturday, July 17. In honor of their wedding, the pair released one official portrait seemingly taken from their wedding day.

In the image, the groom dressed in a blue suit with a pink tie, while the bride looked stunning in a simple off-white dress with a short train and accessorized with silver seahorse-shaped earrings. The couple was holding hands and looking lovingly into each other's eyes while standing in the garden.

  See also...

According to Daily Mail, Gabriel and Anouk exchanged their "I dos" at Gabriel's stepfather Rupert Murdoch's Oxfordshire mansion, Holmwood House. The media mogul was reportedly in attendance along with both of Gabriel's parents. Other family members and friends from both sides were said to be present as well.

Gabriel and Anouk first met while she was working on the private island, Mustique. They announced their engagement in January 2020, but had to put their wedding plans on hold because of the COVID restrictions.

Gabriel and Anouk have remained quiet about their wedding and Mick has not posted anything about his son's recent nuptials. He, however, has been a supportive father, taking to Instagram in 2019 to celebrate the launch of Gabriel's digital magazine WhyNow. "My son Gabriel Jagger has launched a new website - find out more about Why Now here: whynow.co.uk @whynowworld," so he promoted the positivity-centered media platform along with the website's logo.

Gabriel was previously into modeling in 2016, booking the cover of Another Man and a shoot in L'Uomo Vogue.

