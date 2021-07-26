 
 

Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

WENN/FayesVision/Joe Alvarez
The actor playing Roman Pearce in the film franchise reveals that his late co-star earned him a meeting with Vin Diesel and the producers when they had no plans in bringing back his character.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson will always be grateful to Paul Walker for helping to keep his character alive in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

The actor reveals producers had no plans to bring Roman Pearce back after the second film, "2 Fast 2 Furious", but the late Walker fought for the character's return in "Fast Five".

"It was a fight," Gibson tells Entertainment Weekly's Binge podcast, revealing his pal earned him a meeting with Vin Diesel and the producers, and Tyrese convinced them he would be an asset to the franchise.

"Paul knew that there was a bit of an obstacle that we had to get through in order for us to all band together for 'Fast Five'," he adds. "I mean, I get emotional when I think about this guy; for d**n near three movies, he kept begging and pleading and trying to talk to the studio and directors and Vin: 'Yo, we got to get Tyrese back'. I finally came back for 'Five'."

"I think there was some type of spoken but yet unspoken tension in and around Roman Pearce, and where do I fit in? And I think after hanging out with Vin a few times before we did 'Five', he realized quickly that I'm more of an asset, and there's way more upside to what I'm bringing to the franchise."

Roman has now appeared in every "Fast & Furious" film since "Fast Five", including "F9", which is currently in theaters.

Paul was killed in a car accident at the age of 40 back in 2013. At the time, the Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in with friend Roger Rodas crashed into two trees and exploded in a fireball after spinning out of control.

