Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm Out of Tokyo Olympics After Positive COVID Test

The U.S. golfer star will be replaced by Patrick Reed to represent Team USA at the sporting event, while the Spanish athlete gets his second positive test in less than two months.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm won't be competing at the Olympics in Japan after testing positive for COVID-19.

News of Spanish golfer Rahm's positive test broke just hours after U.S. player DeChambeau was benched by the virus.

While DeChambeau's replacement has already been chosen, officials from Spain announced they will not replace world number one Rahm.

This is the second positive test for Rahm in less than two months. Last month (June 2021), he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. He came back two weeks later to win the U.S. Open, making him the top-ranked golfer in the world. DeChambeau, who will be replaced by Patrick Reed, is ranked sixth.

"Looking back on it, yeah, I guess I wish I would have [gotten the vaccination] earlier...," said the Spanish golfer, who got the jab after testing positive for the first time in early June. "To be honest it wasn't in my mind."

That leaves Adri Arnaus as Spain's only player in the men's tournament, which starts Thursday, July 29 at Kasumigaseki Country Club, outside Tokyo.

U.S. fill-in Reed was tested for the virus on Sunday, July 25. Pending a negative test, he is expected to depart for Japan on Monday, July 26.

Speaking about his appointment to replace DeChambeau, Reed stated, "I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

The men's golf team for the U.S. is now comprised of Reed, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda make up the women's team.