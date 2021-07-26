 
 

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress
The daughter of Earl Spencer and Victoria Lockwood has become a married woman as she exchanges wedding vows with her beau Michael Lewis after more than a year of engagement.

AceShowbiz - Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, wed fashion tycoon Michael Lewis on Saturday (24Jul21).

The lavish ceremony was held at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy.

The global ambassador for Dolce and Gabbana, who is the daughter of Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, and model Victoria Lockwood, reportedly wore a dress designed by the Italian brand, as did a number of guests, including Viscountess Weymouth, DJ Marjorie Gubelmann, and fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper, according to The Mail On Sunday newspaper.

Other guests in attendance included Lady Kitty's sisters, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, her brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother Samuel Aitken, the Marquess of Bath, singer Pixie Lott and her model boyfriend Oliver Cheshire, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina, and "Made In Chelsea" reality star Mark Vandelli.

Lewis, who is chairman of the South African-based retail clothing giant Foschini Group, and Lady Kitty were first reported to be dating in 2018 and he proposed in December 2019.

The pair are believed to have met through a mutual friend.

Kitty previously said she intends to keep her relationship private, "It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion. You open yourself up to other people having opinions, and it just isn't relevant to anybody's life but mine and my family's."

