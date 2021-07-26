 
 

'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz and New Husband Show Big Smiles in First Wedding Picture

Instagram/For The Love Of It
Congratulations are in order for the Tina Cohen-Chang depicter as the 35-year-old actress ties the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony with David Stanley.

AceShowbiz - Former "Glee" star Jenna Ushkowitz tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday (24Jul21).

The actress shared the happy news to her Instagram Story on Sunday, revealing she exchanged vows with David Stanley.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," Ushkowitz told Brides.com. "Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us."

"By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."

The duo began dating in 2018, after meeting on dating app Hinge and the actress announced their engagement on Instagram in August (20).

According to Brides.com, the wedding gown was created by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, and Stanley wore a tuxedo from Hugo Boss.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams. It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family," the bride added.

She played Tina Cohen-Chang on the comedy-drama series and has appeared in Broadway musicals "The King and I" and "Waitress". She won a Tony Award as a producer of the 2018 Broadway revival "Once on This Island".

The wedding day fell on the anniversary of the funeral of her "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera, who died in a drowning accident last summer.

