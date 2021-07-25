 
 

Guns N' Roses Help Fans Get High by Launching Bong Collection

Slash and his bandmates support their stoned fans by announcing hand pipe and smoking accessories featuring iconic artwork familiar to their loyal devotees.

AceShowbiz - Guns N' Roses are helping their fans get high by launching an official line of bongs and smoking accessories.

The rockers have teamed up with bosses at Famous Brandz for a collection that includes bongs, grinders, and hand pipes, all featuring "iconic artwork familiar to superfans and anyone who loves rock music."

The two glass bongs feature artwork from the group's "Appetite for Destruction" album.

Ironically, the new drug accessory line comes weeks after guitarist Slash celebrated his 15th anniversary of getting sober.

Guns N' Roses are set to head out on a U.S. stadium tour at the end of the month (Jul21).

Slash was previously applauded by his longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges to mark his milestone. "Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! 'An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything' (wise words someone said). I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you," she wrote. "I love you to the moon and back!"

The rocker himself once said in an interview, "I come from, not an alcoholic background, but my dad was a drinker and people in my family were drinkers, and being born in England that was just part of pub culture."

"[I] know that if I thought I could casually have a drink or casually do whatever, that would leave that door open. I know how that works, because I've done it before, so I just abstain from it altogether."

